British EU residents concerned about Brexit's impact - survey
BRUSSELS Most British expatriates in the European Union are worried that Brexit will limit their rights in their country of residence, according to a survey published on Wednesday.
LONDON The Premier League match between Everton and leaders Manchester City at Goodison Park was halted for around four minutes just before halftime on Tuesday when a male fan handcuffed himself to a goalpost.
Merseyside police eventually freed the man who had attached himself to the goal City were defending.
The police said a 46-year-old man from nearby Southport was arrested for pitch encroachment and was being questioned.
City lost the game 1-0 and are now on the same points as Manchester United who defeated Stoke City 2-0 at Old Trafford.
Both teams have 54 points from 23 games but City lead on goal difference.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez)
BRUSSELS Most British expatriates in the European Union are worried that Brexit will limit their rights in their country of residence, according to a survey published on Wednesday.
LONDON The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would keep using trace amounts of animal fat to make new plastic banknotes, as it would cost about 80 million pounds to switch back to paper and resolve vegetarians' and religious groups' concerns.
LONDON Lloyd's of London [SOLYD.UL], home for much of the world's insurance trade, has finally called "last orders" on employees looking to strike a deal or just escape the stress of City life over a lunchtime drink.