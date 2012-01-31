A man (L) handcuffs himself to the goal post during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City in Liverpool, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON The Premier League match between Everton and leaders Manchester City at Goodison Park was halted for around four minutes just before halftime on Tuesday when a male fan handcuffed himself to a goalpost.

Merseyside police eventually freed the man who had attached himself to the goal City were defending.

The police said a 46-year-old man from nearby Southport was arrested for pitch encroachment and was being questioned.

City lost the game 1-0 and are now on the same points as Manchester United who defeated Stoke City 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Both teams have 54 points from 23 games but City lead on goal difference.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez)