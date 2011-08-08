MANCHESTER, England Manchester City's England goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed a new five-year contract, the Premier League club said Monday.

The 24-year-old established himself as the club's number one last season, ousting Shay Given who has since moved to Aston Villa.

City did not provide financial details of the deal which keeps Hart at the world's richest club until 2016 but local media have reported he will treble his wages.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have signed a new deal and it is a very exciting time to be a City player," Hart said on the club website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

"I can't think of myself being anywhere other than City and it really feels like home. I feel very privileged to be staying here for another five years."

City, who were defeated 3-2 by Manchester United in Sunday's Community Shield at Wembley, kick off their Premier League campaign next Monday at home to promoted Swansea City and are seeking a first league title since 1968.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Tony Jimenez)