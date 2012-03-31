Sunderland's Jack Colback (L) challenges Manchester City's Micah Richards during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunderland's Matthew Kilgallon (R) challenges Manchester City's David Silva during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunderland's Jack Colback (R) challenges Manchester City's Mario Balotelli during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Manchester City salvaged a point with two late goals to draw 3-3 at home to Sunderland on Saturday but the result helped tip the balance in the Premier League title race in Manchester United's favour.

With seven matches to play, City, chasing their first top flight title since 1968, moved on to 71 points, two behind United who would go five clear at the top if they beat lowly Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Monday.

Arsenal's seven-match winning league run ended when lost 2-1 at strugglers Queens Park Rangers while Chelsea maintained their push for a top four spot with a 4-2 win at Aston Villa.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are beginning to look doomed following their seventh successive home league loss as they went down 3-2 against Bolton Wanderers.

That result left Wolves on 22 points, six adrift of Blackburn, QPR and Wigan Athletic, who continued their revival with a 2-0 home win over Stoke City.

Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini could not really explain why their form had dipped after they led the table for almost five months until losing at Swansea City three weeks ago.

"They had a lot of chances, we made some mistakes and that's it - we can do nothing at the moment," he told Sky Sports.

"...we have been really unlucky. We lost two or three important players and we didn't play well, but at least at the end we scored twice and got a point."

Sunderland ended City's perfect home record of 15 straight league wins this season, having taken the lead through Sebastian Larsson after 31 minutes with a shot from the edge of the box.

City replied with a Mario Balotelli penalty after 43 minutes following a foul on Edin Dzeko but a Nicklas Bendtner header put Sunderland 2-1 ahead before halftime and Larsson made it 3-1 10 minutes into the second period.

Sunderland still led with five minutes to play before Balotelli pulled one back and Aleksandar Kolarov, who had an angry exchange with Balotelli over a free-kick earlier in the second half, scored to save a point a minute later.

ARSENAL BEATEN

Lowly QPR, battling against an immediate return to the Championship, were too good for Arsenal at Loftus Road, going ahead through Adel Taarabt's first Premier League goal with a drilled shot after 22 minutes.

In-form Theo Walcott equalised for the visitors in the 37th but Arsenal, who have been in superb form in recent weeks, lost their way in the second half.

Samba Diakite scored QPR's winner with a first time shot - his first goal for the club -- leaving Arsenal third in the table on 58 points, three ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs can move level on points with their arch-rivals if they beat Swansea City at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

"We made mistakes and our performance was not good enough," said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. "We lacked the extra gear, and when you lack that you don't win games."

QPR boss Mark Hughes told Sky Sports: "We showed a lot of discipline and resilience to see the game out. We had a fantastic night here recently when we beat Liverpool but today was even better."

EMOTIONAL DAY

Chelsea won on an emotional day at Villa Park, after allowing Aston Villa back into the contest in the closing stages before taking all three points with two late goals.

Villa captain Stiliyan Petrov, who has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia, watched the game with his family from the directors box and was given a minute's applause by fans in the 19th minute - which matches his shirt number.

Petrov, who begins treatment for his illness on Monday, looked on as Chelsea went 2-0 ahead through Daniel Sturridge and Branislav Ivanovic, then recovered from a Villa fightback to win 4-2 which took them within two points of Spurs.

Villa, fielding a young, inexperienced team, equalised with goals from James Collins and Eric Lichaj but Chelsea pushed on to take all three points with a second for Ivanovic and one from Fernando Torres, who got his first league goal since September 24.

Villa manager Alex McLeish, whose side are only five points above the relegation zone, said he was not surprised by the show of emotion for his 32-year-old skipper Petrov.

"It's a measure of how popular the guy is," he said, "Not only at this club but at his former club Celtic, while the Bulgarian nation will be rooting for him."

Everton, who beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at Goodison Park went above Liverpool for the first time this season at least until their city rivals visit Newcastle United on Sunday.

(Editing by Ken Ferris and Alison Wildey)