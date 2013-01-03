Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini was involved in a training ground bust-up with volatile forward Mario Balotelli on Thursday, the Manchester Evening News reported.
Italian striker Balotelli provoked Mancini when he mistimed a tackle on midfielder Scott Sinclair and the pair tussled as coaches tried to separate them, the paper said on its website(www.menmedia.co.uk).
Balotelli, 22, left the training session hastily before driving away from the Carrington complex.
Balotelli last month accepted a club fine of 340,000 pounds ($553,700) for misdemeanours on and off the pitch and Mancini said he was ready to give him another chance.
(Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by xx)
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.