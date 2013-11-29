Swansea's manager Michael Laudrup (C) during their Europa League soccer match against Valencia at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup has told his team to play without fear when they visit free-scoring Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Dane Laudrup acknowledged the scale of the challenge given that City have scored 41 goals overall in 10 home fixtures, and 13 in their last two in the Premier League, but stressed that his players should still believe they can spring a surprise.

"City are the best home team in the league with 26 goals in six games -- so we know it will be a tough afternoon," Laudrup told a news conference on Friday.

"But we can only surprise people there."

He added: "Everybody expects City to win by a few goals because they've done that against everyone, including Manchester United and Tottenham, so I think we will go there to do the best we can to get something out of it.

"Whatever happens we will still present a competitive team. You can't play with fear in football.

"There is a lot of respect, you have respect for everybody, the ones on top and at the bottom -- but never fear."

Manchester City hammered Tottenham Hotspur 6-0 last Sunday to move into fourth place and will fancy adding to their 34 goals in 12 league games this season.

Laudrup will be without injured strikers Ivorian Wilfried Bony and Spaniard Michu, but has urged Spaniard Alvaro Vazquez, 22, on loan from Getafe, to seize his chance to shine after failing to score in 10 appearances.

"It is true we have injuries to our strikers, but we will cope with that," said Laudrup, who confirmed midfielder Wayne Routledge will return after a calf injury.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)