LONDON Manchester City's 6-3 victory over Arsenal took their home tally of goals since the start of the 2011-12 Premier League season to 131 in 46 matches at The Etihad.
Home record since start 2011-12 - Played 40, Drawn 4 Lost 2
Average goals at home: 2.84
Average goals conceded: 0.7
This season: Eight wins from eight games. 35 goals scored, 5 conceded.
Total goals so far this sesason - 47 (average 2.9)
Saturday was the fifth time this season City have scored four or more at home. They beat Norwich City 7-0 and Tottenham Hotspur 6-0 and also had a 4-0 win over Newcastle United and 4-1 victory over Manchester United
Chelsea's 103 goals in the 2009-10 season is still a Premier League record but Man City are on course to shatter it.
(Compiled by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)