Manchester City's Joe Hart dives for the ball during their Champions League soccer match against Viktoria Plzen at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has been named to start in the Premier League for the first time since October 27 in Saturday's game at Fulham.

England's Hart was dropped by City boss Manuel Pellegrini following a series of costly mistakes and was replaced by Romania's Costel Pantilimon.

However, Pantilimon was back on the bench at Fulham having conceded three in the 6-3 home win over Arsenal last weekend.

England manager Roy Hodgson has publicly backed Hart and said he hoped the 26-year-old gets enough club games before the World Cup in Brazil next June.

(Writing by Mark Meadows; editing Josh Reich)