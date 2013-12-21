Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has been named to start in the Premier League for the first time since October 27 in Saturday's game at Fulham.
England's Hart was dropped by City boss Manuel Pellegrini following a series of costly mistakes and was replaced by Romania's Costel Pantilimon.
However, Pantilimon was back on the bench at Fulham having conceded three in the 6-3 home win over Arsenal last weekend.
England manager Roy Hodgson has publicly backed Hart and said he hoped the 26-year-old gets enough club games before the World Cup in Brazil next June.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; editing Josh Reich)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.