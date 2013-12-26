Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) collides with Manchester City's Joe Hart during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (C) is challenged by Manchester City's Joleon Lescott during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (L) challenges Manchester City's Vincent Kompany during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) challenges Manchester City's Joleon Lescott during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany (R) scores a goal against Liverpool during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City's Alvaro Negredo (R) scores a goal against Liverpool during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City's Alvaro Negredo celebrates after scoring a goal against Liverpool during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Alvaro Negredo kept up his sparkling home scoring record, grabbing the winner as Manchester City came from behind to beat title rivals Liverpool 2-1 in a rip-roaring Premier League showdown on Thursday.

City moved up to second in the table, one point behind Arsenal, after rallying from a goal down thanks to a header from Vincent Kompany and a first-half stoppage-time strike from Negredo.

Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet was at fault for Negredo's goal as he palmed his 18-metre effort up and into his own net. It was the ninth consecutive home game in all competitions in which the Spaniard has scored.

Third-placed Liverpool, who gave as good as they got in a pulsating game, went ahead after 24 minutes when Raheem Sterling rounded keeper Joe Hart and Philippe Coutinho slotted the ball into an empty net.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)