Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) collides with Manchester City's Joe Hart during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (L) challenges Manchester City's Vincent Kompany during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

REUTERS/Phil Noble (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) challenges Manchester City's Joleon Lescott during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany (R) scores a goal against Liverpool during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City's Alvaro Negredo (R) scores a goal against Liverpool during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City's Alvaro Negredo celebrates after scoring a goal against Liverpool during their English Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Alvaro Negredo kept up his sparkling home scoring record, grabbing the winner as Manchester City came from behind to beat title rivals Liverpool 2-1 in a rip-roaring Premier League showdown on Thursday.

City moved up to second in the table, one point behind Arsenal, after rallying from a goal down thanks to a header from Vincent Kompany and a first-half stoppage-time strike from Negredo.

Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet was at fault for Negredo's goal as he palmed his 18-metre effort up and into his own net. It was the ninth consecutive home game in all competitions in which the Spaniard has scored.

Third-placed Liverpool, who gave as good as they got in a pulsating game, went ahead after 24 minutes when Raheem Sterling rounded keeper Joe Hart and Philippe Coutinho slotted the ball into an empty net.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)