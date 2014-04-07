Manchester City's manager Manuel Pellegrini points during their Premier League match against Arsenal at The Emirates Stadium in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool would be enough to keep Manchester City's title ambitions in their own hands, but manager Manuel Pellegrini insists going to Anfield on Sunday intending to share the points would be a mistake.

Third-placed City, chasing their second title in three seasons, are four points off free-scoring Liverpool, but with two matches in hand on the Reds and second-placed Chelsea, they retain the upper-hand in this season's intriguing title race.

A draw against Liverpool and victory in their final six matches would secure the championship, but Chilean Pellegrini said a cautious approach would be foolish in the face of the rampant Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, who have scored 49 league goals between them.

"Maybe I am wrong but I always think in the same way as a manager - if you play to draw, you will lose," Pellegrini said following Saturday's 4-1 win over Southampton which took them to 70 points.

"So we are going to play to win. Of course, after the game, if we couldn't win the game and we draw it's a good result, but we are not going to play against Liverpool thinking we must draw. We don't know to play in that way."

City set pulses racing earlier in the season with their attacking exploits, but have arguably been overtaken by Liverpool in the entertainment stakes, even if they needed two Steven Gerrard penalties to get past a rugged West Ham United on Sunday.

Sunday's opponents have scored 90 league goals this season compared to City's 84, and Pellegrini, who arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Malaga, said he admired Liverpool's style.

"I am very happy for football," he added. "For attractive football, creative football.

"That's why I think Liverpool have a lot of merits in the year they are having so far, because they are an attractive team and they always score.

"Maybe I also am wrong, but I prefer important teams, big teams, than those that just want to win 1-0 and give all the possession of the ball to the other team, score one goal and always defend during 90 minutes."

City could be boosted for the potential title-decider by the return of Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, who has scored 15 goals in 17 league matches this season but has not played since injuring his hamstring against Barcelona in the Champions League last month.

