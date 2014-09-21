Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Chelsea's John Terry (R) and Cesar Azpilicueta (L) challenge Manchester City's Edin Dzeko during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta (2nd R) is shown a red card by match referee Mike Dean during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas (C) challenges Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Chelsea's Diego Costa (R) fights for the ball with Manchester City's Fernandinho during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Chelsea's Diego Costa (R) challenges Manchester City's Vincent Kompany during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Frank Lampard, Chelsea's all-time record scorer, came on as a late substitute for Manchester City and scored their equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad as the champions ended the leaders' perfect start to the Premier League season on Sunday.

Lampard, who scored 211 goals for Chelsea and is on loan at City from MLS side New York City, scored in the 85th minute after only six minutes on the pitch.

Andre Schuerrle had put Chelsea ahead in the 71st minute, five minutes after City defender Pablo Zabaleta had been sent off for fouling Diego Costa.

In earlier action Leicester City won an astonishing match at the King Power Stadium beating Manchester United 5-3 after trailing 3-1 with 33 minutes remaining and West Bromwich Albion climbed off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, their first of the season.

Crystal Palace were the day's other surprise winners, coming from behind to win 3-2 at Everton.

Chelsea still top the table with 13 points from five matches, ahead of Southampton and Aston Villa who are both on 10 points.

