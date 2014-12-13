Manchester City's Frank Lampard celebrates his goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Manchester City midfielder Frank Lampard notched a trademark goal on Saturday to draw level with Thierry Henry in fourth place on the list of leading Premier League goalscorers.

Lampard arrived late in the box to steer in a cross and secure his team's 1-0 win at Leicester City, the 175th league goal of his prolific career.

"I'm very happy with it, I thought it was going to be out of my reach," Lampard told the BBC.

"I have respect for Henry, he is one of the greatest in Premier League history and to be up there with him his incredible," Lampard added, referring to the former Arsenal and France striker.

The 36-year-old Lampard scored the vast majority of his goals for Chelsea and his landmark strike for City kept his new team in touch with his former club at the top of the table.

The champions trail Jose Mourinho's side by three points following a fifth successive league win.

"Those are the kind of games we need to get results, we needed to grind them out," Lampard said.

"We were not at our best but got three points. I've watched Leicester and seen even though they are down near the bottom, they are not short of passion.

"We were nowhere near the force we can be sometimes, but you have to show two sides to your game and I think we did that today."

Lampard started his career at West Ham United before moving to Chelsea in 2001 and he scored 147 league goals for the Stamford Bridge club before joining City on loan at the end of last season.

He has proved to be a shrewd acquisition for City, netting six goals, and manager Manuel Pellegrini has said he wants to extend Lampard's stay at the Etihad Stadium before he moves to New York City.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)