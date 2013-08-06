Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Manchester City defender Matija Nastasic will miss the start of the season with an ankle injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Serbia international, who impressed during his first season in England, was stretched off in the win over Sunderland in a pre-season tournament in Hong Kong last month.
He is expected to be sidelined for another four to six weeks, the club said on its website.
Striker Sergio Aguero is expected to return to training by the end of week, having missed pre-season training with a knee injury.
City open their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on August 19.
(Writing by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)
BENGALURU Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets to lead India to a dramatic 75-run victory over Australia in the second test on Tuesday, the win enabling the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.