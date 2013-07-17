Guardiola sees huge potential in in-form Sane
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
MADRID Sevilla are close to agreeing the sale of Spain striker Alvaro Negredo to Manchester City and a deal could be completed within hours, the La Liga club's president said on Wednesday.
"We are on the verge of closing the deal with Manchester City, only a few loose ends remain," president Jose Maria del Nido told reporters. "If nothing strange happens, we will say goodbye to him this afternoon."
Negredo, 27, would join compatriot and Sevilla team mate Jesus Navas at City, the Spain winger who sealed his move to Manchester last month.
BENGALURU India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took six wickets as Australia were dismissed for 276 in their first innings on Monday, giving the tourists a lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.