West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON Premier League leaders Manchester City signed AS Roma's Chilean midfielder David Pizarro on Tuesday on loan until the end of the season, manager Roberto Mancini again linking up with the tidy passer.
Pizarro shone on occasions for Mancini's Inter Milan in 2005-06 but after three good seasons at Roma, injury and fallouts with managers started to cut his appearances.
"Pizarro, I know him very well, he is a good player and a good midfielder," Mancini told Sky Sports after the 1-0 league defeat at Everton.
The diminutive 32-year-old will offer competition for places in central midfield as City seek their first top flight crown since 1968.
Yaya Toure is still away at the African Nations Cup, Gareth Barry has been steady if unspectacular while Nigel de Jong and Owen Hargreaves have had few opportunities to impress this term.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.