Manchester City's soccer player Carlos Tevez of Argentina (L) is driven from the club's training complex at Carrington in Manchester, northern England October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

MANCHESTER, England Manchester City's internal disciplinary hearing into striker Carlos Tevez was taking place on Friday, although a club official said it was "highly unlikely" a decision would be announced before the end of the day.

The 27-year-old Argentine striker is being investigated following his alleged refusal to come off the bench during Manchester City's Champions League match at Bayern Munich on September27.

A City spokeswoman said the club did not expect a quick resolution to the question of Tevez's future and would anticipate an appeal from the player's representatives should the findings go against him.

City confirmed last week that Tevez would face disciplinary proceedings for alleged breaches of contract after manager Roberto Mancini had said he refused to come on as a substitute against Bayern.

According to Mancini, he instructed Tevez to come off the bench with around 35 minutes of the game to go and the player refused. The Italian also said Tevez was "finished" at City while he was manager.

The Argentine has since said he was not asked to come on but to warm up, and he felt he had already warmed up sufficiently.

(Editing by Mike Collett)