LONDON London's Metropolitan Police have dropped an investigation into a complaint made against referee Mark Clattenburg for alleged inappropriate language towards a Chelsea player last month.

The European champions lodged a complaint with the FA over language allegedly directed at their Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel by Clattenburg during the home Premier League defeat by Manchester United on October 28.

That prompted the Society of Black Lawyers to lodge a written complaint with the police.

"Enquiries were made and no victims have come forward," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Without a victim and/or any evidence that any offence has been committed, the matter cannot currently be investigated.

"If the situation changes and a victim and/or evidence to support an allegation of a crime comes to police attention then further enquiries will, if appropriate, be made."

Clattenburg has not been selected to referee Premier League matches for three consecutive weekends following the claims.

