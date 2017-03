Georgia's Ucha Lobjanidze (L) tackles France's Gael Clichy during their 2014 World Cup qualifying match at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France left back Gael Clichy has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the English Premier League team until 2017.

"I'm really happy to have agreed a new deal and I'm already looking forward to next season," Clichy told the club's website (www.mcfc.co.uk) on Saturday.

"Things didn't go the way we wanted this year but we'll come back stronger next season and learn from this experience," he said of City's second-place finish.

The 2012 champions end their campaign with a home fixture against Norwich City on Sunday.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alison Wildey)