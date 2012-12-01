LONDON Mitchell Cole, who scored in the first competitive club game at the new Wembley Stadium, has died at the age of 27.

Cole, who found the net for Stevenage against Kidderminster in the 2007 FA Trophy final at Wembley, retired as a professional player last year because of a heart condition.

"We are sad to hear former Southend, Stevenage and Oxford player Mitchell Cole has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends," the English Football League said on Twitter.

Cole was married to the sister of former England midfielder Joe Cole.

