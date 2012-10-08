Chelsea's Oscar (L) celebrates with team mate Ashley Cole after scoring a goal against Juventus during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Chelsea defender Ashley Cole was charged by the Football Association (FA) on Monday over his foul-mouthed Twitter rant against the governing body.

The England international called the FA a "bunch of t***s" on Friday after being accused of "evolving" his statement supporting team mate John Terry's defence against the charge he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a game last October.

Cole removed the tweet within hours of posting it and then apologised unreservedly.

The full back has been called up by England for the World Cup qualifiers against San Marino on Friday and Poland four days later and was set to meet up with the squad on Monday.

Cole has until Thursday to respond to the FA charge.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)