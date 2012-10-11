Tsonga beats Goffin to win Rotterdam title
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
LONDON England defender Ashley Cole has admitted a misconduct charge from the Football Association (FA) for an insulting comment he made on Twitter, the governing body said on Thursday.
"Ashley Cole has admitted an FA charge in relation to a Twitter comment which was improper and/or brought the game into disrepute," read a statement on the FA website (www.thefa.com).
"Cole has requested a non-personal hearing, the date of which has yet to be set," added the FA.
The Chelsea defender was charged by the FA following his offensive tweet after the governing body's independent commission had queried what they described as his "evolving" evidence in the John Terry racial abuse verdict.
Terry was found guilty of racially insulting Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand and banned for four matches. Cole gave evidence on his Chelsea team mate's behalf.
Cole, who has played 98 times for England, apologised personally to FA chairman David Bernstein for the insult and deleted the tweet a few hours after it was posted last Friday.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Alison Wildey)
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
BERLIN RB Leipzig scored once in each half to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Sunday and bounce back from two straight league losses as they cut Bayern Munich's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points.
ROME Napoli eased past Chievo 3-1 away on Sunday to provisionally move second and Gabriel Barbosa came off the bench to score his first Serie A goal as lethargic Inter Milan snatched a late 1-0 victory at Bologna to reclaim fourth place in the standings.