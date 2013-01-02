Liverpool's Joe Cole eyes for the ball during a training session ahead of their Saturday's friendly match against Malaysia during its Asia tour in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LONDON Former England midfielder Joe Cole is set to end his unhappy spell at Liverpool by returning to boyhood club West Ham United.

"I'm not sure if a deal has been totally agreed. I know there have been talks," Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers told reporters after Wednesday's 3-0 Premier League win over Sunderland when Cole did not make the squad.

Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp, who managed Cole at West Ham, said he had tried to sign the 31-year-old but that the player was heading for the Hammers.

Cole left Chelsea after a successful seven-year spell in 2010 but failed to make an impact at Anfield and spent last season at France's Lille. The last of his 56 England caps was also in 2010.

One of the most talked about English youngsters of his generation, Cole began his career at West Ham but angered fans of the east London club when moving across the capital to rivals Chelsea.

