United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Fast-improving Ireland right back Seamas Coleman agreed a new five-year deal on Thursday that will keep him at Everton until 2019.
"With how much I love playing at Everton, I was delighted to get the chance to sign another contract," Coleman told the English Premier League club's website (www.evertonfc.com).
"I've been at Everton five years now and I love everything around the place. It was a very happy decision to make."
The 25-year-old Coleman, who joined from League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers in 2009, was voted the Goodison Park club's player of the season in 2013-14.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.