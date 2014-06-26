Fast-improving Ireland right back Seamas Coleman agreed a new five-year deal on Thursday that will keep him at Everton until 2019.

"With how much I love playing at Everton, I was delighted to get the chance to sign another contract," Coleman told the English Premier League club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"I've been at Everton five years now and I love everything around the place. It was a very happy decision to make."

The 25-year-old Coleman, who joined from League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers in 2009, was voted the Goodison Park club's player of the season in 2013-14.

