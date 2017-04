LONDON Former West Ham United and Wales midfielder Jack Collison has retired, aged 27, because of persistent knee problems.

In a message to fans on West Ham's website on Saturday, Collison, who signed for third-tier Peterborough in 2015, said: "It's hard knowing how to start this...

"But as of tomorrow when I wake up, I am no longer Jack Collison -- the footballer. As of tomorrow, I am officially retired."

Collison was capped 17 times by Wales and made 121 appearances for West Ham.

