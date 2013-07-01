Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
LONDON Cardiff City have completed the signing of Denmark international striker Andreas Cornelius from FC Copenhagen on a five-year deal, the promoted Premier League club said on Monday.
Cardiff said the 20-year-old, their first recruit ahead of City's Premier League debut in August, had a medical on Monday and would join his new team mates next week after a short vacation.
No transfer fee was given but media reports said it was around 8 million pounds.
"The Danish national team always wants players playing in foreign countries, especially in the English Premier League," Cornelius told the club website (www.cardiffcity.co.uk).
"If I can improve as a player at Cardiff City, which I think I can, then I can be a better player for the Danish national squad as well."
Cornelius was the top scorer in the Danish Superliga last season, scoring 18 goals in 32 appearances in his first full campaign in the top flight. He also graduated from university last weekend.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.