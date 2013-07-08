Former FA Cup winners Coventry City will ground share with Northampton Town for the next three years after the League One Club failed to resolve a rent dispute with the owners of their previous home, the Ricoh Arena.

The Football League said in a statement that its board had "reluctantly approved" plans for Coventry, who entered administration this year, to play home games at the Sixfields Stadium - more than 30 miles (48 km) from their home city.

"The board did not take this decision lightly and it remains a matter of deep regret that the two parties involved cannot come to an agreement," Football League chairman Greg Clarke said in Monday's statement.

"The Football League believes that clubs should play in the towns and cities from which they take their name.

"Nonetheless, from time to time, the board is asked to consider temporary relocations as a means for securing a club's ongoing participation in our competition."

The 1987 FA Cup winners, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2001 and now compete in the third tier of the English game, were deducted 10 points by the Football League in March as a result of entering administration because of spiralling debts.

The club was sold last month to Otium Entertainment Group but will remain in administration until a Company Voluntary Agreement is arranged to pay creditors.

Northampton play in League Two, the fourth division.

