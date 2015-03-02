Football - West Ham United v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Upton Park - 28/2/15West Ham's Cheikhou Kouyate (L) in action with Crystal Palace's Mile JedinakReuters / Suzanne PlunkettLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture...

Crystal Palace captain Mile Jedinak was charged with violent conduct by the English FA on Monday for an apparent elbow to the head of West Ham United's Diafra Sakho.

The incident late in the second half of Saturday's Premier League clash at Upton Park was not seen by the match officials.

West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce said Australia international Jedinak, who could be banned for four matches, deserved to be sent off. Palace won the match 3-1.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)