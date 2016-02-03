Crystal Palace's Emmanuel Adebayor prepares to come on as a substitute as manager Alan Pardew looks on. Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Selhurst Park - 2/2/16. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Crystal Palace's new signing Emmanuel Adebayor said he has nothing to prove and does not deserve a reputation of being a disruptive influence in the dressing room.

The Togo striker, who joined his fourth Premier League club last week, made his debut in Tuesday's 2-1 Premier League defeat by relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Prior to his move to Palace, the 31-year-old was a free agent after being released by Tottenham Hotspur in the close season and had played just 17 minutes of top-flight football in a little over a year.

"There is a bad reputation about Adebayor. But if you ask every single manager that I have worked under, maybe just one or two would say I am a bad apple in the dressing room," Adebayor told the Evening Standard newspaper.

"I just want to play football and have happy moments again. I do not have anything to prove. I just want to enjoy my football. I have been there and done it and I am pleased to be back."

Adebayor said he had held talks with manager Alan Pardew over taking a leadership role in the Palace camp.

"He said I have to be a leader, which means I have to set an example. Which means I have to come on time in training, do my job professionally and that is what I am doing," the former Arsenal striker said.

"Football is something I love doing and I want to enjoy it."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Justin Palmer)