Striker Emmanuel Adebayor said he hoped to realise his dream of featuring in the FA Cup final with Crystal Palace after failing to achieve the feat during his spells with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 32-year-old, who set up the equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, is yet to win silverware in England despite making over 200 appearances for various Premier League clubs.

Palace, who take on Champions League-chasing Manchester United on Wednesday, will hope to reap the rewards of their faith shown in Adebayor when they face Watford in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.

"I played with three big clubs in England, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham and I've got the chance to go to Wembley with the smallest among those four clubs I have played for," Adebayor told British media.

"It means this club has something special ... We don't play the best football sometimes, which is normal because of the players we have got - but trust me, it is a beautiful club.

"For me (playing in the FA Cup Final) would be my best moment in England."

