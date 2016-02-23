Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie is looking forward to striking up a productive partnership with forward Emmanuel Adebayor after returning from an injury layoff in Sunday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Palace have not won a Premier League game since Bolasie injured his hip against Stoke City on Dec. 19 and the 26-year-old said he was keen to help the club climb up the table, where they currently occupy 13th place.

"I'm only looking forward to getting back playing and up to speed, but I think I'll be alright," Bolasie told British media after his 14-minute cameo against Spurs.

He said he was excited by the prospect of lining up alongside Adebayor, who joined Palace last month.

"I think we will complement each other, he complements the whole team, being a focal point," he said.

Manager Alan Pardew said having Bolasie back had lifted the squad.

"He's massively important and the fact he was on the bench gave everyone a boost. There's no doubt about that. He's a big player for us."

Palace travel to 14th-placed West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. They face Championship (second-tier) strugglers Reading in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 12.

