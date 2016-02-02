LONDON Feb 2 Crystal Palace 1 Bournemouth 2

Striker Benik Afobe headed a 57th minute winner as Bournemouth won 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Tuesday to hand the London side their fifth successive Premier League defeat.

Afobe scored from the rebound after Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had dived to block Matt Ritchie’s piledriver.

The result extended Palace's winless run in the league to seven games.

Palace took the lead in the 27th minute when Lee Chung-yong’s neat backheel was crossed low into the middle by Wilfried Zaha and defender Scott Dann blasted it home.

Bournemouth equalised seven minutes later when Marc Pugh turned Dann twice on the edge of the Palace box before hitting a low shot inside the bottom corner out of Hennessey’s reach.

