Scott Dann's stoppage-time header earned Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Striker Josh King put Bournemouth ahead with a neat finish after 11 minutes and Palace wasted a great chance to equalise when Yohan Cabaye's penalty was well saved by a diving Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth had chances to extend their lead but Dann rose high to power home Jason Puncheon's cross and secure Palace's first point of the season.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond,; Editing by Neville Dalton)