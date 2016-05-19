Yohan Cabaye is enjoying life at Crystal Palace and the midfielder believes he made the right decision when he opted for more first-team opportunities, rather than warming the bench in a big club such as Paris St Germain.

Cabaye, who managed 22 Ligue 1 starts during his 18-month spell at the Parc des Princes before moving to Palace last year, netted six goals in 39 games in all competitions for the south London club this campaign.

"For me the most important thing is the pitch. My target was to enjoy my football and to be happy," Cabaye said.

"I was at a big club but just to be on the bench for me is frustrating. Yeah, it was easy for me maybe to stay and win some trophies. It is not the same when you don't play."

Palace, who finished 15th in the league this season, face Manchester United in the FA final on Saturday and the importance of the silverware at Wembley was not lost on the 30-year-old.

"Maybe the group mentality is different. Yeah, all the players now know how important the cup is, to get a trophy," Cabaye added.

"We have had a fantastic run, we have beaten four Premier League teams, and now we are in the final. All the players are focussed and determined to win."

The France international, who has 38 caps for his country, was picked in coach Didier Deschamps' 23-man squad last week for next month's European Championship.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)