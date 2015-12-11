Ronaldo takes Portugal tally to 70 in Hungary stroll
LISBON Cristiano Ronaldo scored two stunning goals and took his international tally to 70 as he led Portugal to an emphatic 3-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
Under manager Alan Pardew, a rejuvenated Crystal Palace have been able to build on the form they showed towards the end of last season, defender Damien Delaney has said.
The Eagles won six of their last 10 Premier League games which propelled them from relegation contenders to a mid-table 10th place finish at the end of the last campaign.
Palace have won only two of their last seven league games but sit sixth in the points table, largely because of a bright start to the new season.
"When the gaffer took over we went on a pretty good run and it feels like we've started this season in the same vein," Delaney told the club website.
"He's put confidence into certain players who were a bit lacking, and he's taken the shackles off in the way we play.
"The coaching staff who have come in, and the quality that was added in January and during the summer has brought a lot of positivity and we've improved a lot as a team."
Palace will hope to keep up with the teams above when the host 12th placed Southampton in the league on Saturday.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LISBON Cristiano Ronaldo scored two stunning goals and took his international tally to 70 as he led Portugal to an emphatic 3-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.