The Crystal Palace mascot eagle flies around the stadium before their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London in this April 27, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Police have arrested a man suspected of trying to punch Crystal Palace's live mascot, an American Bald Eagle called Kayla, during a match at the club's Selhurst Park ground in September.

The Croydon Advertiser reported on Friday that the 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and attempted criminal damage at the Capital One (League) Cup match against South London rivals Charlton Athletic.

Kayla, who has also featured on the cover of an album by U.S. rock band The Kings of Leon, has been the Premier League club's mascot since 2010 and flies around the stadium at home games.

Palace are also known as The Eagles.

Americans David Blitzer and Josh Harris, who co-own the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League (NHL), are reportedly close to completing a deal to each buy an 18 percent share of the club.

