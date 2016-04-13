Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Everton - Barclays Premier League - Selhurst Park - 13/4/16Everton's James McCarthy is sent off for a second bookable offence by referee Mike JonesAction Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs

April 13 - Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Everton escaped with a point from a lacklustre goalless draw with Crystal Palace after midfielder James McCarthy was sent off at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

McCarthy was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 52nd minute of a possible FA Cup final rehearsal following a clumsy collision with Yannick Bolasie after being booked for a heavy challenge on Yohan Cabaye.

Everton, who will meet Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals, came closest to scoring when Ross Barkley's shot bounced off the top of the bar but could not stop their winless league run stretching to five matches.

Palace, who meet Watford in the Cup semis, had more possession after McCarthy went off, but were happy to settle for a point in their third match unbeaten after ending a 13-match winless streak against Norwich City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)