Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
LONDON Mathieu Flamini will give Crystal Palace a "winning mentality", manager Alan Pardew said on Friday having landed the former Arsenal midfielder on a free transfer.
The Frenchman, 32, made more than 200 appearances for Arsenal in two spells but was a free agent this summer, enabling him to sign a one-year deal with Palace.
He will travel with the squad for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Middlesbrough.
"Whenever I watched Arsenal when Mathieu was in the side, he always gave them that winning mentality, that will to get the team over the line," Pardew told a news conference.
"That mentality is what I want to add here. I bought him not just as a player but as a figurehead.
"He'll be pushing the likes of Joe Ledley and Yohan Cabaye -- and I think he will push them very, very hard."
Pardew also confirmed that on-loan French striker Loic Remy faces seven or eight weeks out after suffering a thigh injury in training.
Remy, who joined on a season-long loan during the transfer window, is expected to return to parent club Chelsea to recover.
"The figures that are being pushed around are about right, seven or eight weeks, something like that," Pardew said.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will not rush Gareth Bale back into action as the Welsh forward continues his recovery from an ankle injury.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.