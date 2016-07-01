Britain Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Manchester United - FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium - 21/5/16Crystal Palace's Dwight Gayle is dejected after losing the finalAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

LONDON Crystal Palace and Newcastle United traded players on Friday, with winger Andros Townsend moving to London for 13 million pounds ($17.3 million) and striker Dwight Gayle joining the recently relegated club for 10 million pounds.

Palace also announced the signing of French goalkeeper Steve Mandanda on a free transfer from Olympique Marseille.

Townsend, who just missed out on inclusion in England's 23-man squad for Euro 2016, has signed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park, the London club said.

The 25-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur winger only signed for Newcastle last January in a bid to secure regular first-team football and save the club from relegation from the Premier League.

Townsend scored four goals in his 13 appearances at St James' Park.

"It was a pretty easy decision to choose Crystal Palace because of the direction they’re heading," he told the Crystal Palace website.

"They play a system that suits wingers and you only need to look at Wilfried Zaha, Yannick Bolasie and Jason Puncheon to see how they’ve excelled and how influential they are for Palace. I want to be a part of that and help this club reach its potential."

Gayle, 25, has signed a five-year deal. He has been Palace's top scorer for the past three seasons, netting 25 times despite finding his first-team opportunities restricted at Selhurst Park.

He is Rafa Benitez's second signing this summer, following the arrival of Gent goalkeeper Matz Sels.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)