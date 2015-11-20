LONDON Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is delighted new investment in the Premier League club from two U.S. billionaires is moving closer and could be finalised next week.

Pardew, who has overseen a big improvement in the team's performances since he took over as manager in January, said the Americans' involvement in the somewhat unfashionable south London outfit would be "great for Crystal Palace."

"We have a great opportunity to build and this investment is going to help massively," Pardew told a news conference on Friday before Palace face Sunderland in the league on Monday.

Americans David Blitzer and Josh Harris, who co-own the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League (NHL), are reportedly close to completing a deal to each take 18 percent of the club, equal to the stake of co-chairman Steve Parish, who will retain control on a day-to-day basis.

Although Palace play in the capital and have been in and out of the top flight since 1969, they have never won the league, FA Cup or League Cup, and their old-fashioned Selhurst Park ground only has a capacity of 26,000 and needs redeveloping.

Pardew said he has been aware of the investment plans since he joined Palace in January.

"I've been involved in the process almost since the day I joined and it's something that would be great for Crystal Palace," he said.

"Steve Parish's record here, even before I came, has been phenomenal. He has got the calls right and he's making this call.

"The most important relationship is me and him and that's not going to be broken.

"I think its good for the American investors that they have got Steve. He's going to guide them through those tiny moments that perhaps a foreign investor can't get his head around and Steve can put some clarity on that for them."

Palace were relegated from the Premier League at the end of its inaugural season in 1992-93 and have since been relegated another three times after lasting one season on each occasion.

Since coming back up in 2013-14, they have had a better record, finishing 11th in their first season and 10th last season and are currently eighth.

The club has a large catchment area and a hugely vociferous and passionate fan base but has never fulfilled any potential in terms of major trophies. Pardew thinks that could change with new money coming in.

"I have met the guys, they are wise investors," Pardew said.

"They are involved in sport and understand what it means to be a head coach or manager in the Premier League as I am, the pressures on me, the demands on me and what I have to deliver.

"It won't be unusual to them and I am more than comfortable with the investment coming in."

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Rex Gowar)