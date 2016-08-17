Aston Villa have signed Australia midfielder Mile Jedinak from Crystal Palace on a three-year contract, the Championship side confirmed on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old joined Palace from Turkish club Genclerbirligi in 2011 and featured 27 times in the Premier League last season as Alan Pardew's side finished in 15th place.

Jedinak's exit comes just over two weeks after Pardew replaced the popular midfielder as Palace captain with Scott Dann, a decision that British media said created tension between the coach and his squad.

The Australian featured at the 2014 World Cup and won the Asian Cup a year later.

Jedinak could make his Villa debut on Saturday as they continue their Championship campaign at Derby County, having taken four points from their opening three fixtures following relegation from the Premier League last season.

