Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
LONDON Former England assistant manager Sammy Lee has linked up with Sam Allardyce again at Crystal Palace, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
Lee worked with Allardyce, who was sacked as England manager in September following a newspaper sting, at the national team and also before that at Bolton Wanderers. He left the England set-up in December.
"I am looking forward to once again working with Sammy," Allardyce told the club website (www.cpfc.co.uk) after Lee's appointment as assistant manager.
"It was great working with him at Bolton and is someone who has a wealth of experience both at club and international level over the years as well."
Allardyce was appointed Palace manager on Dec. 23 on a 2-1/2 year contract, replacing the sacked Alan Pardew. The South Londoners are currently fourth from bottom, a point clear of Sunderland and Swansea City.
Three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome expects local favourite Richie Porte to push him all the way to the finish when the Briton kicks off his 2017 season at the UCI's World Tour event in Victoria on Sunday.
MELBOURNE Stan Wawrinka delights in the fact that his favourite nickname, 'Stanimal', was given to him by Roger Federer, who he also admits is simply the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet.