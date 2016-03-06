Christian Benteke celebrates with team mates after scoring the second goal for LiverpoolReuters / Eddie Keogh

March 6 Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Christian Benteke's last-gasp penalty completed 10-man Liverpool's fightback against Crystal Palace to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish.

Substitute Benteke was awarded the spot-kick after a challenge by Damien Delaney deep in injury time and coolly slotted home to add to Robert Firmino's equaliser on 72 minutes.

James Milner's red card for a second yellow on 62 minutes put Liverpool on the back foot, but Firmino took advantage of a scuffed clearance from Palace goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to cancel out Joe Ledley's low drive just after the break.

Liverpool's perseverance took them up to seventh, six points behind Manchester City in fourth, while Alan Pardew's men have now failed to win in 12 Premier League games and remain 15th, nine points off the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Rob Hodgetts, editing by Pritha Sarkar)