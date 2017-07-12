FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chelsea midfielder joins Palace on loan
July 12, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 16 hours ago

Chelsea midfielder joins Palace on loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Brentford - FA Cup Fourth Round - Stamford Bridge - 16/17 - 28/1/17 Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea to become new manager Frank de Boer's first signing, the Eagles announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made 32 appearances for Chelsea but struggled for extended first-team exposure last season.

"Palace have a very strong team and I'd like to be a part of that this season," said Loftus-Cheek.

"I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace are a good club."

Palace play their first game of the new season against Huddersfield Town on Aug. 12.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Christian Radnedge

