LONDON Crystal Palace have signed Belgian teenager Jason Lokilo from Anderlecht after receiving international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old winger has been training at south London side Palace since the end of July.

"I'm very happy to have signed with Crystal Palace," Lokilo told the club's website.

"It's a good club making progress. They bought Yohan Cabaye, who is a very good player. And it's very good for wingers!"

Lokilo says he learnt his English watching interviews with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of his favourite players.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)