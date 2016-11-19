CRYSTAL PALACE 1 MANCHESTER CITY 2

Yaya Toure made a sensational return to the Manchester City ranks, scoring twice on his comeback to inspire the title contenders to a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Ivorian powerhouse was in the City line-up for his first league appearance of the season, back in the fold after recently making a public apology following comments the player's agent had made about the club and manager Pep Guardiola.

Injury-prone City captain Vincent Kompany had to go off with injury after a collision with his own keeper Claudio Bravo but Toure was soon back in business when his 39th minute shot, via a deflection, flew past Wayne Hennessey.

After Palace equalised in the 66th minute with a Connor Wickham strike, Toure struck seven minutes from time to consign the home side to their fifth consecutive defeat, slotting home from a low corner delivered expertly by Kevin de Bruyne.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)