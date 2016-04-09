Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Norwich City - Barclays Premier League - Selhurst Park - 9/4/16Crystal Palace's Dwight Gayle in action with Norwich's Sebastien BassongReuters / Dylan MartinezLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Crystal Palace moved closer to survival and left Norwich City sweating over their immediate future as Jason Puncheon's goal ended a 14-match sequence without a Premier League win.

Puncheon's curled shot after 68 minutes was enough to earn the points and send a sigh of relief around Selhurst Park as Palace climbed 10 points above third-from-bottom Sunderland who face leaders Leicester City on Sunday.

Norwich had won their previous two league matches to boost their survival bid and came close to an equaliser when Ryan Bennett forced a superb save from Wayne Hennessey.

Bennett missed another chance late on but a nervy Palace held firm to claim a first league win in 2016 and leave Norwich four points above Sunderland who have two games in hand.

