Britain Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Southampton - Premier League - Selhurst Park - 3/12/16 Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew gives a thumbs up to the fans in celebration of their victory after the match Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has assured under-pressure manager Alan Pardew that his job is secure and said he was a "positive force" at the Premier League club.

The south London side's 3-0 home win over Southampton on Saturday helped them stay three points clear of the relegation zone after six league defeats in a row.

"Alan has a 41 percent win record at Palace which is pretty astonishing," Parish told Talksport.

"It's totally safe (Pardew's job) in that every manager is under pressure. It's a binary industry and you have to win football matches."

Parish said the team was no more in crisis than the other clubs struggling near the foot of the table and said everyone at Selhust Park was working hard to help Pardew succeed.

"We have to find the balance. There's plenty right and we just need to fix the things that are wrong," he added.

"If we're in crisis then there are a lot of clubs in crisis. We need to get points on the board and everyone is behind Alan in doing that.

"He's a positive force around the football club. If you look at the league, the top teams have gone on to a different level but it's very flat at the bottom."

Palace, who are 14th with 14 points, visit second-bottom Hull, who have 11, on Saturday.

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)