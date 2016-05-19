Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has urged his players to seize the opportunity of cementing their names in the club's history by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

It is the first time Palace has made it to the FA Cup final since 1990 when -- again facing Manchester United -- they lost 1-0 in a replay, after a 3-3 draw in the first match. A victory at Wembley would bring the Eagles their first major trophy.

Pardew, who turned out for Palace as a player in that losing encounter 26 years ago, said his side's counter-attacking football could give them an advantage against Louis Van Gaal's men.

"We play street football, with players from different roots. This group has the opportunity to put something permanent there, the first major trophy for this club," the 54-year-old told reporters on Thursday.

"We have got areas of the pitch where we're slightly superior and we must make that count."

Manchester United will be looking to win their first major silverware since winning the Premier League in 2013, and Pardew insists the pressure is on United to deliver.

"I think the pressure's always on them because they're Manchester United," he said.

"Manchester United keep the ball really well and we are going to have to be patient at times.

"We are going to be the side that needs to fight that bit harder to win."

Pardew also confirmed that midfielder Bakary Sako had returned to training.

"Sako trained today, which gives us a full roster, other than Joe Ledley. He would've been in the frame. Terrible shame to miss him," he said.

Palace finished their Premier League campaign in 15th place, five points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Balmforth)