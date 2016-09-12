LONDON Crystal Palace will not consider selling Wilfried Zaha for less that 50 million pounds, manager Alan Pardew has said after the winger helped the club to their first Premier League win of the season.

Palace chairman Steve Parish revealed last month that the club had rejected a 12 million pounds bid from Tottenham Hotspur for Zaha, who struck once and provided an assist for Christian Benteke's goal in Saturday's 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

"Of course I sat down and spoke to him. I want someone to blow the doors off if they're going to come for him, not have him go somewhere as a squad player at 16-17 million pounds," Pardew told British media.

"When you see someone put 50 million pounds that's when you think about it. That assist for the first goal — I can't ask for more."

Pardew said the 23-year-old's response has been encouraging despite speculation over his future at the club.

"Trust me, I've been in the position when you can't get anything out of a player. Us Premier League managers pull our hair out. That's not been the case with Wilf," Pardew added.

"If I was to mark him out of ten I would give him a ten, that's how good his attitude's been."

Palace, who are 11th in the league standings with four points, host Stoke City on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)