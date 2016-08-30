Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Chelsea forward Loic Remy has joined Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on a season-long loan, both clubs announced on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Queens Park Rangers in 2014, has not featured under manager Antonio Conte this season, and has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Michy Batshuayi.
The French international, who scored one league goal in 13 appearances for Chelsea last season, became Palace's fifth signing in the transfer window.
"This is a very good chance for me and a big opportunity. It was very important to know Alan Pardew as he is a very good manager and I am happy to be here," Remy told the club's website (www.cpfc.co.uk)
Palace, searching for their first league win of the season, will travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on Sept. 10.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.